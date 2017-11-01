

CTV Windsor





Hiatus House is holding its fourth annual “Shine the Light On Woman Abuse” tree lighting ceremony tonight in Charles Clark Square.

It takes place at 7 p.m., and will be followed by the purple lighting of the fountain and building at Caesars Windsor on Riverside Drive.

Hiatus House is inviting all community members to join them for the ceremony.

It is because November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month in Ontario.

The tree lighting ceremony has grown over the past four years and the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse team is hoping for record attendance this year.

Charles Clark Squares mini-restaurant, The Hub has generously offered to remain open for the event and will be supplying hot chocolate for everyone attending.

The Spirit of the Four Directions will also be performing at the ceremony.

For the sixth year in a row Windsor is participating in the “Shine the Light on Woman Abuse” Campaign which began seven years ago in London.

It was adopted in Windsor after survivors in Ontario requested this campaign in their own cities.

The campaign calls for community agencies, businesses and citizens to individually and collectively work toward turning their city purple during the month of November.