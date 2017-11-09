

A celebration of caregivers across Windsor-Essex.

The Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) honoured 101 individuals Thursday afternoon.

The "Heroes in the Home" program recognizes the dedication and selflessness of caregivers in the region who are taking care of patients in between their nursing and personal support visits.

The CEO of the Erie St. Clair LHIN, Ralph Ganter, says the nominees play a vital role in the health care system.

“The informal caregivers are so important,” says Ganter. “They are critical to helping people stay at home, and we are humbled to have them here with us so we can honour them.”