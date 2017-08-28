

CTV Windsor





Several roads, homes and businesses across Windsor-Essex have been flooded after heavy rainfall.

Windsor police tweeted many streets are flooded across the city at about 10 p.m. Monday and urged drivers to use caution. It also said city services are working on fixing the issues.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Windsor and Essex County around 7:35 p.m. Monday and warned of localized flooding due to heavy rains.

The agency says very heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect different parts of the region, and some areas may receive 50 to 100 millimetres of rain by late Monday evening.

Although the activity is expected to diminish, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to persist into Tuesday.

Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.