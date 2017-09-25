

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has extended a heat warning for the area.

Based on information from Environment Canada, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of health, has issued an extended heat warning for Monday.

Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention.

The health unit also tells residents to check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.



For more information, please visit staycoolwindsor-essex.com and follow Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Facebook and Twitter.

