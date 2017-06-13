

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has extended the heat warning for the region.

Environment Canada also issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach 31 Celsius with humidex values in the mid-thirties.

The overnight low is expected to be around 19 C, bringing relief from the heat and falling below criteria for the heat warning.

The temperature on Monday at the Windsor airport reached 33.7 C, beating the old record for the day of 33.3 C set in 1954.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

The Downtown Mission has also opened its doors to provide an air-conditioned space and shelter during the day and early evening for people needing relief from the heat.

Chief Executive Officer Ron Dunn says this hot weather will create additional hardship for homeless people and people living in poverty, by putting them at risk of heat related illness like sunstroke, dehydration, or even death.

For more information, visit staycoolwindsor-essex.com