

CTV Windsor





An interim medical officer of health has been named by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Board members on Thursday approved making Dr. Wajid Ahmed the area’s interim MOH, effective this June.

Last month, Dr. Gary Kirk announced his resignation after five years with the health unit.

Dr. Ahmed says he's thrilled to serve the community.

At Thursday’s board meeting, members also heard the number of people coming down with the flu is decreasing.

Health Unit stats show to date, there have been 86 reported cases of influenza. 50 are categorized as individual sporadic cases and the remaining 36 are related to people in long-term care.

That's a slight improvement from this time last year where there were 96 reported influenza cases.

The Health Unit adds there are currently six outbreaks at long-term care homes in Windsor Essex.

Officials are concerned the number of cases could still spike before flu season ends