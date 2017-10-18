

CTV Windsor





A head injury has ended the hockey career of Windsor Spitfires defenceman Tyler Nother.

The 19-year-old has returned home to Orangeville after deciding to leave the game of hockey.

Nother said his decision was made after much soul searching and discussion with family, friends, teammates and team staff.

“Following an injury and after medical consultation it has been determined that I am no longer able to play hockey,” said Nother in a statement.

Nother’s statement goes on to say “I have enjoyed my time in the Ontario Hockey League tremendously, especially having the opportunity to raise the Memorial Cup over my head with my teammates back in May. I would like to thank the Spitfires ownership group, my billets, management, coaching staff, training, medical and front office staff, and of course my teammates, for all of their support. The entire organization has been nothing but first class and I will miss everyone dearly.”

Nother arrived in Windsor after a trade with London back in 2015. He placed in 113 regular season and 12 playoff games with the Spitfires. In addition, he suited up in all four games of the team's 2017 Memorial Cup title run.

Spitfires general manager Warren Rychel says it's the right decision for Tyler and his family.

“Tyler is a bright kid with lots of ambition. Hockey is just one part of his life. I know this has been a hard decision for him; leaving the game he's loved his whole life” says Rychel. “But he's got a lifetime of great things ahead of him. As much as we will miss him on and off the ice, he's made peace with the determination, and we fully support he and his family for making it.”

“It's what's best and what feels right for them. You have to respect that,” adds Rychel.