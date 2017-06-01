Featured
Hazmat situation investigated on Prince Road
Windsor police and fire crews were called to 1586 Prince Road for a hazmat situation in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 10:01AM EDT
Windsor police and fire crews were called to 1586 Prince Road for a hazmat situation.
Police say there is "no threat to public safety."
Windsor fire was consulted on how to remove various dangerous items from the home.
