

CTV Windsor





MPP Percy Hatfield was acclaimed as the NDP candidate in in Windsor-Tecumseh.

The former Windsor city councillor was first elected to the provincial legislature during a by-election in August of 2013.

Hatfield says the Liberal party and Kathleen Wynne have reached their expiry date and if re-elected, he'll continue to fight for the local community.

The next provincial election is June 7, 2018.