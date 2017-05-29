Featured
Hatfield acclaimed as Windsor-Tecumseh NDP candidate
NDP candidate Percy Hatfield gives his victory speech in Windsor, Ont., on Aug.1, 2013. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 4:20PM EDT
MPP Percy Hatfield was acclaimed as the NDP candidate in in Windsor-Tecumseh.
The former Windsor city councillor was first elected to the provincial legislature during a by-election in August of 2013.
Hatfield says the Liberal party and Kathleen Wynne have reached their expiry date and if re-elected, he'll continue to fight for the local community.
The next provincial election is June 7, 2018.
