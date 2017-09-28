Harrow woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Amherstburg
Police investigate a fatal crash at Howard and Alma in Amherstburg, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 12:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 3:40PM EDT
Amherstburg police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash.
Police confirm a 58-year-old Harrow woman has died.
Another woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It took place at Howard Avenue and Alma Street.
The intersection was closed for several hours for accident reconstruction, but has since reopened.