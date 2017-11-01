

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old athlete from Harrow is being honoured by his hometown.

Lionel Sanders joined a number of dignitaries from the Town of Essex as officials unveiled a gateway sign Wednesday to recognize his accomplishments.

It is located at Walker Road at the 3rd Concession in Harrow.

Sanders tells CTV Windsor he is honoured by support from his community.

“This is my home” says Sanders. “It feels like what I’m trying to accomplish in my life is being noticed.”

Sanders finished second in the World Ironman Championship last month.

Sanders also won the Penticton ITU long distance triathlon world championship in August, overcoming a large deficit from the swim and a flat tire to finish first.