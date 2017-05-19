

CTV Windsor





Obstetric and gynecological care will soon be offered at the Harrow Health Centre.

Doctor Idris Yekinni will offer the services at the centre beginning June 9.

Executive Director Margo Reilly tells CTV Windsor the move fits with their goal to find partnerships and opportunities that bridge gaps in health care in rural communities.

Reilly adds it will help women who need services but may not have reliable transportation.

Referrals can be sent to Dr. Yekinni's office in Leamington, where patient appointments will be booked for the Harrow clinic. For more information, call 519-738-2000.