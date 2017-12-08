

CTV Windsor





Residents across Windsor-Essex are invited to gather at a rally this weekend against an attempt to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

The Windsor-Palestinian community group will hold the peaceful rally called “Hands Off Jerusalem” beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at City Hall.

The rally is being held in conjunction with others being held in hundreds of cities around the world, to give residents an opportunity to voice their frustration regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of Palestine’s capital Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital.

The rally will begin with speeches from leaders of the Windsor-Palestinian community.

Hadeel Elzubeidi says Trump’s decision is in violation of international laws and fundamental human rights.

“All those who are concerned and want to voice their opinion or want to learn more are invited to take part in this unifying rally,” says Elzubeidi.

Trump’s decision has sparked protests around the world.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli troops across the West Bank on Thursday while demonstrators in Gaza burned posters of President Trump.

The leader of the Hamas militant group, which runs Gaza, called for a new armed uprising in a widespread show of anger, as the demonstrators torched American and Israeli flags.

In the West Bank, crowds of protesters set tires on fire and hurled stones at Israeli troops.

In Bethlehem, troops fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse a crowd, in clashes that could cloud the upcoming Christmas celebrations in the town of Jesus' birth.

In Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, protesters set tires on fire, sending a thick plume of black smoke over the city.