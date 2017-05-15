

CTV Windsor





A 32-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after a robbery at a gas station in Comber.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Petro Canada Gas Bar in the 7000 block of Industrial Drive at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A lone suspect allegedly entered the business and demanded cash from the attendant.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle with a small amount of cash.

In cooperation with the Amherstburg police conducting a separate investigation, Nicholas Savard, 32 of Hamilton, has been held in custody and charged with robbery with a weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit the indictable offence of robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crimes Unit at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).