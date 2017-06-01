

CTV Windsor





Windsor's youth have joined the fight to save Windsor Pride from getting evicted from its downtown location.

Several high school students stood outside of city hall this week, urging council to reverse its decision to evict tenants from the retail space of the Pelissier street parking garage to create more than 40 parking spots.

The students say pride has been providing free services to LGBTQ youth and allies for nearly a decade.

Jada Malott says Windsor Pride makes youth feel more comfortable in their own skin.

“For them to evict them is absolutely insulting” says Malott. “Provide them at least with another space, so they don't run into this kind of issue again, because they're a non for proft organization, so they can’t afford a big renovation for another building."

Downtown BIA Chair Larry Horwitz is frustrated with the city after learning a freedom of information request he filed on the parking garage will cost nearly $14,000.

That would allow Horwitz access to thousands of documents -- including emails, text messages and records exchanged between between administration, members of council and the mayor.

Horwitz is hopeful the documents may shed some light on how the controversial decision was made, and may lead to a reversal.