

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have recovered a firearm during a homicide investigation.

Patrol officers responded to a local hospital in response to a reported victim of a gunshot wound around 5: 30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Later in the evening, the 19-year-old victim died as a result of his injuries and police say it became a homicide case.

Friends and neighbours identified the victim as Dallas Nelson.

​The Major Crimes Unit recovered a firearm while executing a search warrant in relation to this active investigation and are working to determine its role, if any, in the homicide.

David Formosa, 45, from Windsor, is charged with one count of first degree murder.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and is facing additional gun charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com