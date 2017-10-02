

Windsor police seized a firearm while arresting a robbery suspect after a house party.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Bridge Avenue on Sunday at about 5:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a 20-year-old male victim had attended a house party there. During the party, an altercation broke out, and the victim decided to leave.

Police say as he was exiting, he was threatened and robbed at gun point by a male suspect who demanded the victim turn over jewelry he was wearing.

The victim complied and then fled the scene in a vehicle with his companions and reported the incident.

The victim was able to provide descriptions of the male suspect and stolen jewelry.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. a cab arrived at the residence involved in the robbery. Two customers were inside the cab, a man and woman.

Patrol officers approached and immediately noted that the male matched the provided description of the wanted suspect in the robbery. He was arrested without incident.

Police say the man was in possession of a loaded handgun as well as some of the stolen jewelry.

Officers also found that the woman from the cab had some of the stolen jewelry. She was also arrested at the scene without incident.

Joel Ramocan, a 25, is charged with robbery with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property under $5000, uttering a threat to cause death, breach recognizance-prior condition not to possess any weapon

Navada Hill, 22, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police say during this extremely dangerous incident, the victim remained calm, complied with the offender demands, then contacted police as soon as possible and provided detailed descriptions of the incident. His actions led to the safe apprehension of a male who now has to answer to some very serious criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.