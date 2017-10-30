

CTV Windsor





The third annual ‘Grow On Windsor’ campaign is now underway.

The campaign encourages men in the region to stop shaving to help raise awareness and funds to treat cancer that affects men, from prostate to testicular cancer.

The Windsor-Essex Prostate Cancer support group helped kick start the campaign with a $2,000 donation on Friday.

“The more we talk about it, the better it is” says Houida Kassem, the executive director of the Windsor Cancer Care Foundation.

Stats suggest one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Kassem tells CTV Windsor all of the funds raised during the campaign will stay in Windsor-Essex.

“The last thing you want if your husband, brother, uncle, or someone you care about who has been diagnosed with cancer and has to get treatment is to have them head down the 401” says Kassem. “By doing this campaign, we keep the funds local and treat the people living in our community.”

Last year's ‘Grow On’ campaign raised almost $200,000 to purchase software for ultrasound based planning for high dose rate brachytherapy. Kassem hopes to surpass that amount this year.

The money raised from this year's campaign will go towards ultrasound guided therapy.