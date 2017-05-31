

CTV Windsor





Nature Fresh Farms is spearheading a $1.5-million project at the new Leamington District Secondary School.

The greenhouse operator is helping to build a new athletics facility behind the school.

“We're putting a minimum of $250,000 towards this, so hopefully that will create some excitement” says Pete Quiring, the President and CEO of Nature Fresh Farms.

The ground was broken for Nature Fresh Field on Tuesday.

The new Leamington high school will open in September. The cost of construction for the new school is $27-million but that doesn’t cover the athletics facility.

Quiring says the project, which will include track lanes and a football and soccer fields, will need support from the community if it is ever to become a reality.

“I know others are looking at sizable donations, some of them are money, some of them are donations in kind” adds Quiring.