A data breach is being investigated at The Greater Essex County District School Board.

GECDSB Spokesperson Scott Scantlebury confirmed the online security issue, but could not comment at this time.

In an email to staff obtained by CTV News, director of education Erin Kelly said a “data breach where personal information of staff was accessed and potentially viewed through a system software vulnerability.”

She said the full scope of information that was potentially vulnerable is still undergoing investigation, “however, at minimum, information that could be viewed includes employee names, address, telephone, birth date, social security, and direct deposit information.”

It is believed that the information was not copied, printed, or shared in any way and thus the risk is contained, she said in the email.