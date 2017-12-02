

The Canadian Press





An environmental group says the federal government isn't putting enough money into efforts to restore the health of the Great Lakes.

Ashley Wallis of Environmental Defence says the $45 million Ottawa has promised over five years is well below what's needed.

She says the Great Lakes face numerous threats, including chemical contamination, increasingly severe toxic algae blooms, untreated sewage and the rapidly growing threat of plastic pollution.

Wallis notes the U.S. is pledging $300 million for one year for Great Lakes restoration efforts and Canada should put up at least $30 million a year.