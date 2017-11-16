Great Canadian Flag taken down for winter
The Great Canadian Flag on the riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 3:55PM EST
There is one less attraction along Windsor’s riverfront.
The Great Canadian Flag located at the foot of Ouellette Avenue has been taken down for the winter.
The 60 by 30 foot flag was lowered by a crew of three people and a lift truck to protect against the damage from heavy winds.
As per regular practice, a smaller flag will be flown in its place until better weather returns, in the spring.