Featured
Great Canadian Flag Project groundbreaking on riverfront
Great Canadian Flag Project groundbreaking on the riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Teresinha Medeiros / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:51PM EST
The official groundbreaking took place Wednesday at Windsor's riverfront for the Great Canadian Flag Project.
The project committee joined Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens at the site of the flag pole.
It'll fly a massive eighteen-metre wide Canadian flag.
The $355,000 project is proceeding thanks to a number of donations.
Committee members hope to raise the maple leaf the weekend of the city's birthday bash on May 20.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.