Workers at Graybar Canada in Windsor will be returning to their home six months after a tornado heavily damaged the facility.

On February 27th the team will be moving back to the facility located at 2760 Deziel Drive in Windsor.

The 15 employees have been temporarily working out of a location on Rhodes Dr. while repairs were made to their location on Deziel Dr.

On August 24th 2016 an F2 tornado caused significant structural damge to the branch. The roof of the 16,000 square foot building had to be replace, any much of the building had to be repaired.

“Despite the catastrophe, we are a stronger team than ever,” said Glen Miller, Branch Manager. “We remain grateful to our neighbors, the support of our company, the loyalty of our customers, and the generosity of our suppliers, who helped us out when we needed it most.”

The Deziel Dr. location has been home to Graybar in Windsor since 2001.