The new Lancer Student Recreation Centre is another step closer to reality.

On Thursday, the Graduate Student Society at the University of Windsor ratified the vote in support of the expansion of the St. Denis Centre with a new sports complex.

The cost is estimated to be around $73 million.

University president Dr. Alan Wildeman told CTV News that the project is a priority as the school’s athletic facilities are aging and are no longer up to par with other universities.

It is anticipated that each student will pay $125 extra per year once construction is complete.

Work is expected to begin later this year.