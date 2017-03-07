

CTV Windsor





City of Windsor officials say the grace period is over and parking enforcement has begun issuing tickets to all vehicles parked on front and/or side yards and those parked on city boulevards.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28, parking enforcement officers travelled from one end of the city to the other, twice, issuing 242 warning letters and four tickets to repeat offenders.

In December of 2016, council passed the addition, no front yard parking to the parking by-law.

The definition of a front yard in the by-law is as follows: a yard extending across the width of a lot between the front lot line and the nearest wall of a main building on such lot in a residential district except on a driveway or as authorized by statute, regulation, by-law, or otherwise by the corporation.

Tickets for vehicles deemed to be in violation of this section of the by-law will cost owners $25.

For a photo example and more information, visit Front Yard Parking on the City of Windsor website. You can also call 311 for information on this or any City of Windsor service.