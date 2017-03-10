

CTV Windsor





The provincial and federal governments have released a draft action plan to reduce harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie.

The goal is to reduce phosphorus in Lake Erie by 40 per cent.

Officials said Friday that reducing the amount of phosphorus entering Lake Erie is the best way to minimize algal blooms, which can be harmful to human health and the environment. While phosphorus is an essential nutrient for plant and animal life, scientists have identified that excess phosphorus is the cause of algal blooms in the lake.

Phosphorus enters Lake Erie from different sources, including runoff from urban centres, agricultural lands and sewage treatment plants.

This draft plan identifies actions that can be taken by the governments, municipalities, conservation authorities, Indigenous communities, and partners in key sectors.

Stakeholders and community members are encouraged to comment on the draft action plan before May 9. This input will inform the final action plan for the Canadian side of Lake Erie.

"Water connects us all. We intrinsically understand its importance, and we all have a reason to be invested in its protection. I encourage Canadians, especially those within the Great Lakes Basin, to participate in these consultations that will inform our collaborative actions to protect Lake Erie,” says Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.