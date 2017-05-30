

Sarnia Police have found the owners of two calves found roaming free Monday evening.

Police say the black and white Holstein calves were found in the area of the 5700 block of Telfer Road. Both calves are male.

When officers checked with area farms no one claimed the calves.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the owner of the calves has been located and efforts are being made to return them home safely.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861, ext#5201.