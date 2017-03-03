

CTV Windsor





It hasn’t been built yet, but the Gordie Howe International Bridge project has received an award.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says the project is the recipient of the 2017 Engineering Project of the Year Award.

It was presented as part of the CG/LA's Project of Year Awards at the 10th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum in Montreal.

“The importance of this project has been recognized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump and now, the engineering aspects of the project are recognized by industry peers,” says Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

Chair of the WDBA Board of Directors Dwight Duncan says the Gordie Howe International Bridge project has had an exceptional start to Canadian National Engineering Month.

“We appreciate this honour so early in our project delivery timeline,” says Duncan.