

CTV Windsor





The new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit is expected to feature bike lanes and pedestrian access, CTV Windsor has learned.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority is making an announcement at 1 p.m. this afternoon at Bike Windsor-Essex.

The bike and pedestrian access on the bridge is part of the RPF bidding process, according to a source familiar with the process.

Three short-listed companies will need to include the extra lanes in their design-build proposals. The request for proposals have been active for a few months.

More to come.