

CTV Windsor





A Christmas tradition continued Friday in downtown Windsor.

Mikhail Holdings handed out 500 turkeys in the morning, with all of the trimmings.

It’s something the development company has done for the last 14 years, to help families who might not otherwise have a festive meal for Christmas.

"There's always a need, people in need of a wholesome meal” says Lou Mikhail. “We're pretty lucky and privileged to be able to afford and organize something like this for everybody."

Some people started lining up for the turkey giveaway at the corner of Ouellette and University around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Lucia says the donation “means a lot and helps out my family.”

The Manchester Pub also offered a free turkey lunch Friday for about 200 people who use the Downtown Mission.

Other Windsor restaurants are spreading good cheer over the holidays.

Tony's Char Grilled on Tecumseh Road will serve a hot Christmas Eve lunch from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Mezzo Ristorante on Erie street will also host its 14th annual complimentary Christmas lunch on Sunday.

A new muslim-owned business, Marina Fish and Chicken, will open its doors for the first time on Christmas day, and staff will offer a free meal for those in need.

Meanwhile, gourmet Christmas fare was on the menu for Meals on Wheels customers with Amherstburg Community Services.

The Beacon Ale House generously donated all the fixings for a holiday feast for about 100 people Friday.

Beacon Ale House owner Sara Palmer tells CTV Windsor “it feels good to give back.”

The restaurant celebrated its first anniversary in July.

Staff at Amherstburg Community Services were taken aback by the offer -- not just the donation of food -- but also their time.

Community Awareness and Fundraising Coordinator Austin Tyrrell says, “It’s a big deal for a lot of our clients who are on fixed incomes.”

ACS serves 20,000 meals a year for seniors, people recovering from surgery, those living with disabilities and new mothers.