Golf great Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge
Tiger Woods is seen in a police booking photo. (source: Palm beach County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 11:55AM EDT
JUPITER, Fla. -- Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
