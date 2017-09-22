Golf club used in attempted robbery in Chatham
Surveillance image of golf club toting suspect in failed robbery in Chatham-Kent on Sept 21, 2017. (Chatham-Kent police handout)
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 9:47AM EDT
Police are on the lookout for an iron-toting suspect after an attempted robbery in Chatham.
Police say an unknown man entered Harvey Street Variety around 8:25 p.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the store clerk while holding a golf club.
According to Chatham-Kent police, the woman’s husband was able to scare the man off before he could steal anything. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect was last seen running north on Library Lane. Police say the suspect was wearing a qhite hoodie, black mask covering his face, gloves, black sweat pants with red strips down the side and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Stan Blonde at stanb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 85387. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.