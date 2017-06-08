

CTV Windsor





Trustees from the Greater Essex County District school board have voted to close two schools in Windsor and one in Leamington.

At a special session held Thursday, trustees approved a plan to close Eastwood and Parkview public schools, pending approval by the Ministry of Education for a new school in East Windsor.

The ministry must first approve the case for a Kindergarten to Grade 8 school that would consolidate the two school communities.

Trustees also passed a motion to alter the boundaries of Forest Glade Public School, as of September.

Students living north of E.C. Row, south of Wildwood Drive (south side), east of Pineview Crescent (not including) and west of Soulliere Drive (not including) will become part of the Parkview school boundary.

Any in-district students currently at Forest Glade will be permitted to stay without transportation.

GECDSB trustees also voted Thursday to close Mill Street public school in Leamington as of June 30.

Under the accommodation review, a JK-SK French Immersion program will be created at Gore Hill public school beginning in September. A grade level would be added each year thereafter for the entire Leamington family of schools.

But trustees did not support a recommendation to submit a business case to the Ministry of Education for a new building to consolidate the Gore Hill and M.D. Bennie school communities.

Boundary adjustments affecting three schools were approved. Students currently attending the schools will receive a limited exemption, without transportation, to remain where they are until graduation.

The current M.D. Bennie PS boundary north (including) Mersea Road 3 and east (including) Hodgins Street, which is north of the abandoned track, will become part of the Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood Public School boundary.

The current Queen Elizabeth PS boundary that is west of Erie Street (including the west side of the street) will become part of the M.D. Bennie PS boundary.