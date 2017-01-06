Featured
GECDSB gets property for new school downtown Windsor
Former International Playing Card Company building at 1123 Mercer Street
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 3:10PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 3:21PM EST
The Greater Essex County District School Board has acquired property in the city's core for a new school.
Board officials say it’s the former International Card Factory at 1123 Mercer Street.
They intended to develop it as the permanent home of the Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.
A request for demolition of the heritage property is before city council this Monday.
Officials say the school will house about 645 students.
A grant of $15.42 million funding this project was announced by the Ontario Ministry of Education in November of 2015.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.