

CTV Windsor





The Greater Essex County District School Board has acquired property in the city's core for a new school.

Board officials say it’s the former International Card Factory at 1123 Mercer Street.

They intended to develop it as the permanent home of the Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

A request for demolition of the heritage property is before city council this Monday.

Officials say the school will house about 645 students.

A grant of $15.42 million funding this project was announced by the Ontario Ministry of Education in November of 2015.