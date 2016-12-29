

CTV Windsor





The price of gasoline in Michigan will increase significantly in 2017.

But for residents in Windsor-Essex who cross the border to fill up their vehicle, gas may still be cheaper than in Ontario.

Michigan is one of seven U-S states which will see significant increases in the gas tax in the new year. Prices are expected to jump by 7.3 cents per gallon to raise more money to pay for roads and other state infrastructure.

Dan McTeague at GasBuddy.com says that works out to about 2.3 cents a litre more in Canadian dollars.

But McTeague notes gas prices in Ontario will also increase by about 4.3 cents a litre because of the provincial government’s cap-and-trade plan.

"Unfortunately, it becomes even more lucrative if who are trying to save a bit of money to drive over to Detroit to buy their gasoline” says McTeague.

The former MP says the value of the Canadian dollar will also have an impact on the price of gas state-side.

But McTeague predicts 2017 could be the most expensive year to own a vehicle in Canada.