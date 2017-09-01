Gas prices jump in Windsor
Gas prices jump in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 9:29AM EDT
No surprise, the price of gasoline at some Windsor stations has taken a jump just before the Labour Day weekend.
The price has gone up to 1.24 cents a litre at some stations.
According to Gasbuddy.com - some stations in the area were still selling at around a 1.15.
Costco came in at the cheapest at about a dollar and eight cents.