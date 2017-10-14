Garage fire in Amherstburg under investigation
Amherstburg firefighters respond to a garage fire on Simcoe St. on October 14, 2017. (Photo courtesy Amherstburg Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 11:12AM EDT
An investigation is underway after a morning garage fire in Amherstburg.
Authorities are reporting no one was hurt in the blaze that saw crews respond just before 7:30am to a home in the 500-block of Simcoe St. between Pacific Ave. and Martin Cres.
A damage estimate has yet to be released as crews investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
Simcoe St. has re-opened after fire crews cleared out from the area.