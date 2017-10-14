

CTV Windsor





An investigation is underway after a morning garage fire in Amherstburg.

Authorities are reporting no one was hurt in the blaze that saw crews respond just before 7:30am to a home in the 500-block of Simcoe St. between Pacific Ave. and Martin Cres.

A damage estimate has yet to be released as crews investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Simcoe St. has re-opened after fire crews cleared out from the area.