It's a very exciting day for Nintendo fans.

One of the most popular video game systems of all time was back on shelves, albeit briefly, after long lines greeted store employees this morning.

Gamers lined up for hours to get their hands on the new Super Nintendo Classic.

Its target audience is people who loved to game in the 90's.

The console has 21 pre-installed games, 20 of them are classic games like Super Mario World, Donkey Kong and Legend Of Zelda.

The Walmart in south Windsor was sold out in less than an hour, they also went quickly elsewhere.

All three EB games locations in the city report selling out of consoles quickly.

The Toys R Us in the city had more than 50 on the shelf but they too were sold out this morning.