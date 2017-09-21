

Funeral arrangements have been made for a young couple killed in a collision in Leamington.

The community is mourning the loss of Brandon Froese, 26, of Leamington and Miranda Brown, 21, of Wheatley.

Essex County OPP say their vehicle hit a cement barrier, rupturing a large carbon dioxide (CO2) tank at a greenhouse property at 1102 Mersea Road 5 on Sunday at 12:15 a.m.

The obituary for Froese says “had a passion for cars, and also for the time he spent with Miranda and Aubrey.”

His visitation is at the Reid Funeral Home and Reception Centre, 14 Russell St. in Leamington on Monday from 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service to celebrate Brandon's life, will be held from the funeral home, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m.

Miranda’s obituary says she “leaves behind her precious daughter Aubrey Brown-Allard.”

There will be a visitation for Brown held at the Hammond Funeral Home in Wheatley, on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. with Jack Glover officiating.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and a memorial cruise is plannedfor Sept. 24.

The families have asked that donations be made in Trust to Aubrey Brown-Allard (cheques made payable to Rhonda Brown).