

CTV Windsor





Organizers of a Tecumseh parish fundraiser say their goal of raising $3.8-million is now within sight.

St. Anne Church has received another $1.25-million from local philanthropist Al Quesnel.

The gift doubles the donation Quesnel made last November to cover an anonymous donor's pledge that fell through.

Parishioners have also raised half a million dollars.

The church is proceeding with exterior work as part the effort to restore and reinstall the steeple of the church.

It was removed about ten years ago after it was deemed unsafe.