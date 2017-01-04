

CTV Windsor





The organizers of Adam's Eve say the community response has been overwhelming.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the Pouget family so far and it's hoped thousands more can be gathered to give to the family, struggling to find normalcy.

A group of guys have organized an event for a family they never knew until news broke last November that a member of the community had been tragically lost.

Dan Hogan, David Hunter And Jeff Burrows are organizing Adam's Eve, taking place Friday night at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.

“I just felt that it was the right thing to do," says David Hunter.

On Nov. 17, Adam Pouget was killed on County Road 18 in Amherstburg while going to work on his skateboard.

“I was never fortunate enough to meet Adam,” says Hogan. “I'm looking forward for Friday night to meeting the family and the people that associated with him."

The goal is to offset some of the family's growing expenses while offering some holiday spirit for Pouget's four children and wife.

So far upwards of 26,000 has been raised for the family.

"We've had a lot of very good response,” says Hunter. “Corporate sponsorships anywhere from $500 to $2500."

The Holy Names football team will be providing refreshments with proceeds going towards the cause... and Jody Raffoul is offering live entertainment all night long.

“I'm sure there'll be a few tears shed, but I think they'll be more happy tears if that makes sense," says Hunter.