A fundraiser has been planned for two children, whose mother was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Windsor.

Cindy Harrison, 39, of Windsor was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way on Nov. 19.

Harrison worked as a PSW at Extendicare in Tecumseh, and some employees have organized a benefit dinner to support Harrison’s children, 18-year-old Keegan and four-year-old Kaley.

The fundraiser will be held Dec. 18 at the Fogular Furlan Club from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In an email to Bell Media Windsor, Erin Horoky writes “Cindy was so excited for Christmas this year and we are trying to give her kids the Christmas Cindy wanted for them.”

The man driving the vehicle that Harrison was in, 46-year-old Jeffrey Wilson of Tecumseh, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm.

A GoFundMe page for Cindy Harrison’s children has raised more than $3,000. The goal is to raise $20,000.