

CTV Windsor





Residents of a Windsor social housing complex say they have been flooded out and without power.

They say basement flooding in the complex at 3380 Ypres Ave. led to Enwin shutting off electricity.

"There's 72 units, there's almost 300 people here that have no power for four days,” says one resident. “We got our kids. We don't know what to do. Just trying to soak it all in, there's so much devastation, there's too much."

Residents of Alix J Sinkevitch Townhomes say Union Gas shut off the gas, Enwin came last night shut all the power off.

They have been told repairs may not be made and power not restored until Friday.

Some residents have told CTV News labour community sponsored housing has put some residents in a motel this evening.

Tenants told us they have obviously lost the use of washers and dryers, and food has spoiled in refrigerators without power.

“We need help,” Sibel Guney. “We need it done faster. We need our power back on. Sewage, we need things cleaned up. We want our sewer to be cleaned and cleansed and emptied so that way if there is another storm it flows and we don’t have to worry about if my basement is going to flood again."