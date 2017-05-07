

While the sunshine has returned to the Windsor area after days of rain, now residents have to prepare for possible frost overnight.

Environment Canada says frost may damage some crops overnight Sunday and have issued a frost advisory.

The agency says an unseasonably cold arctic air mass has become entrenched over southern Ontario.



Temperatures are expected to plunge to near or a couple degrees below the zero-degree mark in most areas under partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and diminishing winds.

Widespread frost is likely across most of of the region overnight into Monday morning.



It advises tender plants should be protected or brought indoors.



Temperatures will slowly recover above the freezing mark Monday morning.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.



Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.