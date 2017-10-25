

With cooler air in place, light winds and a clearing sky overnight Wednesday, patchy frost is expected in the area.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster advises to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.



Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.