Friends step forward for family from condemned apartment
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 3:13PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 3:21PM EST
Friends are stepping forward to try and help a family left without a home after their apartment building was condemned.
City of Windsor officials deemed the building at 3179 Sandwich Street structurally unsound on Tuesday displacing all the tenants, along with Billie’s Place Pub and Eatery which was located on the main floor.
Adam Arsenault, Amanda Johnston and their three year old daughter were among those forced to leave.
The landlord has put them up in a hotel for two weeks, but they say finding a place they can afford will be difficult.
A GoFundMe paged has been set up to raise money for the family with a $2,000 goal.
