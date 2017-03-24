Featured
Friendly wager placed between Windsor and London mayors for OHL playoffs
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 9:42AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 9:44AM EDT
The mayors of London and Windsor have placed a friendly bet on the OHL Western Conference quarterfinal series.
Game One of the series between the Windsor Spitfires and London Knights starts tonight in London.
London Mayor Matt Brown challenged Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to a wager on Twitter yesterday.
#LDNvsWSR, you say. Hey @DrewDilkens, care to wager a 6 of @AndersonCAles on the series? (I like the IPA) @GoLondonKnights #DefendTheThrone https://t.co/hmDXZk2PNK— Matt Brown (@MayorMattBrown) March 23, 2017
Wager is on! #windsorproud https://t.co/L9Ar8H4Fyl— Mayor Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) March 23, 2017
@MayorMattBrown - You can choose your prize (if needed). @WalkervilleBrew or @JPWisersCA. Both are excellent and made here in Windsor!— Mayor Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) March 23, 2017
