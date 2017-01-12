

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has ended a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster said an area of freezing rain was spreading into the region this morning.

It was expected to persist for a few hours, then may change briefly to snow before ending in the afternoon.

Residents were advised to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.



Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.