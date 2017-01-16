Featured
Freezing rain in store Monday evening into Tuesday
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 6:07AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of southwestern Ontario including Windsor-Essex.
Freezing rain is likely to develop Monday evening and chance to rain by Tuesday morning as temperatures rise.
The roads are likely to become slippery and travel may be hazardous Tuesday morning.
The statement is in effect for all counties in southwestern Ontario.
